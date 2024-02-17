Balentine LLC Reduces Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Balentine LLC reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,233,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,826. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.29. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $72.51.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

