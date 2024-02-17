Balentine LLC Purchases 5,890 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sanofi by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after buying an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 45.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sanofi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.18. 2,337,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,741. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.