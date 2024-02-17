Balentine LLC Purchases 1,196 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Balentine LLC grew its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth $451,611,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,671,000 after buying an additional 185,487 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,173,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,858,000 after buying an additional 442,100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,044,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,995,000 after buying an additional 21,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.
Stellantis Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of STLA stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,527,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,223. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $26.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Stellantis Company Profile
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
