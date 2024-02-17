Balentine LLC Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after acquiring an additional 133,685 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,814,000 after acquiring an additional 200,981 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,377,000 after acquiring an additional 32,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Altria Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.18. 7,323,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,418,556. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.87. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

