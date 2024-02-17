Balentine LLC Has $934,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after acquiring an additional 465,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,941,000 after acquiring an additional 111,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after acquiring an additional 290,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,804. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

