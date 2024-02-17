Balentine LLC Has $834,000 Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after buying an additional 484,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $354,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,635,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,356,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 24.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,466,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,962,000 after buying an additional 284,169 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Up 0.0 %

Ferrari stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $389.23. 231,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,910. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $252.17 and a 52-week high of $393.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ferrari

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.