Balentine LLC Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

SBUX remained flat at $93.22 during trading on Friday. 5,737,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,026,990. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average of $96.36. The company has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $378,905. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

