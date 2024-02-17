Balentine LLC Decreases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Balentine LLC decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.95.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,892,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $64.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

