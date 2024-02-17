Balentine LLC Buys 71 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Balentine LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research stock traded up $12.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $926.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,674. The stock has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $467.02 and a 1-year high of $955.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $804.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $710.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.27.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total value of $1,306,868.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,699,931.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total transaction of $1,306,868.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,699,931.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,714 shares of company stock worth $20,871,781. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

