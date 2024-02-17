Balentine LLC Buys 640 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,047,390 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.7 %

ZTS stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.39. 1,953,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,393. The company has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.93%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.