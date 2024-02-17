Balentine LLC Acquires 371 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $238,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 3,263.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 922,313 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Logitech International by 62.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,178,000 after acquiring an additional 608,262 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after acquiring an additional 466,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 153.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,538,000 after acquiring an additional 375,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Logitech International Price Performance

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $85.90. 482,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,322. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average is $79.95. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $96.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

