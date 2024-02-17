Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,390 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $15,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.52.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

