B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

ALT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Altimmune Stock Down 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $470.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

