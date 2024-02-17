Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $269.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.48 and a 200 day moving average of $225.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 138.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $274.78.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $629,825.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,841,229.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,176 shares of company stock worth $11,017,910. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 101.6% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after acquiring an additional 870,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $195,406,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 57.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 576,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

