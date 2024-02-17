Aviva PLC Sells 7,781 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,781 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $23,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,085 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,777 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,120,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

Shares of USB opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $48.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

