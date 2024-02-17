Aviva PLC Sells 20,269 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,269 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Nasdaq worth $19,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.1 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.23.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.