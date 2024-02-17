Aviva PLC Sells 19,460 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,460 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.16% of Bunge Global worth $24,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Bunge Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Bunge Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Bunge Global by 45.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global by 7.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Bunge Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of BG opened at $91.70 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.