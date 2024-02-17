Aviva PLC Sells 15,380 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,380 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.11% of State Street worth $23,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 327.0% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,022,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

NYSE:STT opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.05. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

