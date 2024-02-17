Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,409 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.19% of Ovintiv worth $24,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221,114 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,852,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,527,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,748,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,998 shares during the period. Finally, EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,394,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:OVV opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.65. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

