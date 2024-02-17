Aviva PLC Lowers Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,409,775 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 247,190 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $20,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after buying an additional 1,379,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,035,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $745,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,978 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 34,586,641 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $585,552,000 after purchasing an additional 585,293 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

