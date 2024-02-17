Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,924 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in APA were worth $24,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 47.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 204,164 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 17.3% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 614,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,255,000 after acquiring an additional 90,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 1,527.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 921,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 865,026 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.28.

APA Stock Up 1.0 %

APA opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

