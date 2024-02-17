Aviva PLC Increases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,122 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of Hologic worth $16,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Hologic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Hologic by 307.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Insider Transactions

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Company Profile



Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.



