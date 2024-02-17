Aviva PLC Has $22.57 Million Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 912.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,694 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $22,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 303,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,787,000 after buying an additional 63,548 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 591,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,776,000 after buying an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Performance

RACE stock opened at $389.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $252.17 and a fifty-two week high of $393.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.06 and a 200-day moving average of $331.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RACE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.00.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

