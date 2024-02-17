Aviva PLC Has $20.80 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.15% of Quest Diagnostics worth $20,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after buying an additional 1,154,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after buying an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2,400.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 336,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 323,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Barclays started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $124.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.23. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $148.91. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.92%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

