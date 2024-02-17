Aviva PLC Has $17.58 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,479 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 27.6% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,775,000 after purchasing an additional 451,029 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,683,000 after purchasing an additional 38,249 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 334.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 318,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 50.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $45.92 and a twelve month high of $66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,177 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.