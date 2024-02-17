Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $22,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Baidu by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 714,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,792,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 217,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,168,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 36.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,398,000 after buying an additional 87,215 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Baidu by 1,006.3% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 46,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 42,085 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nomura Instinet raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nomura upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $107.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.59. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.51 and a 12-month high of $160.53.

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.