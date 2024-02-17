Aviva PLC Buys 27,599 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,599 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of SBA Communications worth $19,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,760,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,260,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,801,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,698,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,423,000 after acquiring an additional 161,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $206.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $283.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at $14,084,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,810 shares of company stock valued at $31,529,145. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

