Aviva PLC Acquires 3,488 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.13% of FactSet Research Systems worth $22,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 671.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,617,000 after purchasing an additional 212,204 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 433,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,689,000 after purchasing an additional 103,065 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,036,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,782.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total value of $1,358,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,782.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,805 shares of company stock worth $8,164,021. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $458.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $466.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.53. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $487.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

