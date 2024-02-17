Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASM. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

NYSE:ASM opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 million, a PE ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 2.07. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth $37,000. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

