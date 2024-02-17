Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,530,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 32,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Avantor by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Avantor by 565.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Avantor by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Avantor has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

