Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Avangrid has a payout ratio of 72.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.2%.

AGR stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1,778.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

