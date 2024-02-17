AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,727.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,671.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,594.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,855.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,857.12.

Get Our Latest Report on AZO

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.