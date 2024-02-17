AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Raised to $150.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AN has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.13.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.69. AutoNation has a one year low of $120.26 and a one year high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.37 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,630.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,661 shares of company stock valued at $71,540,522 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

