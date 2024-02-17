AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $175.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,630.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 497,661 shares of company stock valued at $71,540,522 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3,729.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 492,074 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $42,748,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,300,000 after purchasing an additional 181,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTF Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $142.70 on Monday. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $120.26 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.69.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 49.50%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

