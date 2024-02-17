Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 469,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Autohome

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 215.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 72,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 49,403 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 33.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in Autohome during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,801,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Autohome by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 24,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Autohome by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 66,436 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Stock Up 1.0 %

ATHM stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.27. Autohome has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84.

Autohome Increases Dividend

About Autohome

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Autohome’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

(Get Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.