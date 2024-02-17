Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,465 shares of company stock worth $7,974,856 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,404,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Autodesk by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,972,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $258.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $269.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

