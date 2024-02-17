Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.51

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 1192649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$0.69 to C$0.61 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACB
Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Cannabis
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.