Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.51

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 1192649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$0.69 to C$0.61 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.68. The company has a market cap of C$283.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.86.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

