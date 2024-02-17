ASD (ASD) Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, ASD has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $35.97 million and $2.52 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0545 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00015401 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014380 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,897.30 or 0.99987551 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009203 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000847 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.58 or 0.00160255 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0539864 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,355,906.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.