Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

ARVN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Arvinas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.40.

ARVN stock opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,427,000. Nextech Invest Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 490.3% in the 4th quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 1,695,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,793,000 after buying an additional 1,408,394 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,832,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,731,000 after buying an additional 1,143,452 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,160,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,126,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

