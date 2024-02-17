Artis REIT (TSE:AX) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Artis REIT Price Performance
Artis REIT has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$14.42.
About Artis REIT
