ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.14

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.14 and last traded at $78.64, with a volume of 37722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.90.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

