Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Increased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after buying an additional 3,065,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total transaction of $610,250.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total value of $610,250.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,812 shares of company stock worth $45,220,438 in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.75. 2,433,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.