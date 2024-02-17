Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock Position Trimmed by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,577 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,097,379,000 after purchasing an additional 771,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 27.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ares Management by 26.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,714,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,938,000 after purchasing an additional 786,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,188,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,116,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,030,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.45.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Ares Management stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $71.36 and a 52 week high of $139.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.72 and a 200-day moving average of $110.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 128.87%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

