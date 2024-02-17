Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider R. Kipp Deveer Sells 80,637 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $10,906,154.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,116,676 shares in the company, valued at $151,030,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

R. Kipp Deveer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $11,299,170.12.

ARES stock opened at $134.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $71.36 and a one year high of $139.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.13.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $862.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 128.87%.

Several analysts have commented on ARES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ares Management by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,113,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,222,000 after buying an additional 2,998,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,499,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,866 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,682,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,083,000 after acquiring an additional 857,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

