Ardmore Shipping Co. (ASC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 15th

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Ardmore Shipping has increased its dividend payment by an average of 184.4% per year over the last three years. Ardmore Shipping has a payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.39.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 33,240 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

