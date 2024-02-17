Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Institutional Trading of Archrock

Archrock Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Archrock by 66.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 267,886 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Archrock by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Archrock during the first quarter worth $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AROC opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Archrock has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.53%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

