Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.730–0.660 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.0 million-$617.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.2 million. Appian also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.210–0.160 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Appian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Appian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Appian Stock Down 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

APPN stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.23. 814,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,824. Appian has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 44,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,565,137.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,567,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,537,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,042,014 shares of company stock valued at $36,323,338 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Appian by 411.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,689,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,602,000 after acquiring an additional 132,827 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 148,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 65,075 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

Further Reading

