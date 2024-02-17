Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Update

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 821,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARI shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

ARI stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 67.73 and a current ratio of 67.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,178.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 801.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 56.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

