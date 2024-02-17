Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AR. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $23.96 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 142,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Antero Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Antero Resources by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,668 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Antero Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 571,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,694,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $628,104,000 after buying an additional 173,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

