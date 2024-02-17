Andrea Sabens Sells 341 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $18,860.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,269.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantheus alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $19,099.41.

Lantheus Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $57.46 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,066,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $676,946,000 after purchasing an additional 258,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,121,000 after buying an additional 326,396 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,731,000 after buying an additional 489,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lantheus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lantheus

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.